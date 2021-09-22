Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.44

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 93116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $530.80 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

