Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.64 million, a PE ratio of -124.82 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inotiv will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

