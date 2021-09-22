AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $185.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day moving average is $207.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

