abrdn plc Acquires 1,296 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $369.84 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.14 and a 200 day moving average of $340.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.