AGF Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 3,880 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Wedbush reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.