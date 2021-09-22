NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 844.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth $228,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $326.95 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $432.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

