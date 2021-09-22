AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,542 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

