7,954 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 32.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $6,044,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.