GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.65

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 321000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $783.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 33.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

