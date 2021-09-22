Auto (AUTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.27 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $948.50 or 0.02259896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a total market capitalization of $50.27 million and $6.47 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00125765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00045068 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

