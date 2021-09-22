Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SLSDF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Select Sands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

