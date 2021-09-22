Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS SLSDF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Select Sands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
About Select Sands
