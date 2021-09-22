Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Down 11%

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 3,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 607,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a market cap of $522.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $8,375,811.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 969,661 shares of company stock worth $8,631,781. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after buying an additional 1,928,934 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,723 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 665,192 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 522,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

