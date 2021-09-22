Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

