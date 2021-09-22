Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

