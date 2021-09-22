TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.05

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.05 and last traded at $94.92, with a volume of 343416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.82.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $303,493.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,040.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,256.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,369 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,592. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

