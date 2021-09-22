abrdn plc Raises Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

IT stock opened at $307.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $318.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.51.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.