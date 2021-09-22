The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 799,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after buying an additional 231,397 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 219,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $4,130,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other The Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,040,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.14. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

