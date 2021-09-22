World Asset Management Inc Trims Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $184.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.57 and a 200 day moving average of $153.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.27 and a 52 week high of $191.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

