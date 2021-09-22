DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after purchasing an additional 797,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,813,000 after purchasing an additional 229,708 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,220,000 after purchasing an additional 482,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

