World Asset Management Inc Sells 240 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 87.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.91. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.