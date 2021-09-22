World Asset Management Inc Sells 173 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $71.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.