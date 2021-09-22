Function X Hits Market Cap of $62.28 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Function X has a market cap of $62.28 million and $3.77 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001725 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.95 or 0.99990970 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00076306 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008517 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00054342 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008195 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001198 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005870 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000128 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
