Function X Hits Market Cap of $62.28 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Function X has a market cap of $62.28 million and $3.77 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001725 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.95 or 0.99990970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00076306 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002404 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

