EchoLink Market Cap Hits $828,979.43 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. EchoLink has a total market cap of $828,979.43 and approximately $23,730.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00125765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00045068 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.