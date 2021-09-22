Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Plans $4.12 Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 4.1171 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $104.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

ASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.