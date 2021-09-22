Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Plans $4.12 Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 4.1171 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of ASR stock opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $104.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.
ASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
