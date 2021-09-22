O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $2,846,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 784,617 shares of company stock worth $53,697,881 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

