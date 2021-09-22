Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Hits $0.0000

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $548,832.69 and approximately $45.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

