Bottos (BTO) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,416.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $800,311.42 and $1,416.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00125765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00045068 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

