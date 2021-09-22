K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Acquires £174,326.25 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 99,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £174,326.25 ($227,758.36).

LON:KBT opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £78.95 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 193.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 188.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 84.21 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 222 ($2.90).

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.