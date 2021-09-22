Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BXP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 443.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 14.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

