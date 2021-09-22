Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $22.72

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.72, but opened at $21.08. Similarweb shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 171 shares trading hands.

SMWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Similarweb alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,712,000. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,231,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,720,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,789,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.