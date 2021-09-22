Short Interest in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Declines By 19.5%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $7,420,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

MYPS has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

