James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Update

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JRVR opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that James River Group will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

