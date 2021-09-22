RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.
RMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.
Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $595.07 million, a PE ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RE/MAX Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.
