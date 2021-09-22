RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

RMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $595.07 million, a PE ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.