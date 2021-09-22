Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $55.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $84.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFIX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,037 shares of company stock valued at $11,840,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

