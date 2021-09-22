nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.09 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.220 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.72. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 1.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,720,798.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,575 shares in the company, valued at $54,405,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,969 shares of company stock worth $12,769,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

