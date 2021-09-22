Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s share price rose 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $35.07. Approximately 222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 80,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,902,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $45,981,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $7,318,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $16,513,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

