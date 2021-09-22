Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading Down 11.3%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s share price dropped 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 6,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 385,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

ABSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Absci alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Absci Corp will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600 in the last 90 days.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.