Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $146,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK opened at $18.99 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

