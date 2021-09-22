Short Interest in Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Decreases By 23.2%

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 321.0 days.

Shares of Pao Novatek stock opened at $260.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.66. Pao Novatek has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $268.26.

NOVKY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. VTB Capital raised Pao Novatek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

