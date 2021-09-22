GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $21.14

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.14, but opened at $19.69. GH Research shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GHRS. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth approximately $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter valued at about $64,733,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter valued at about $42,661,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,590,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,144,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

