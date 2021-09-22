iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 111,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 655,432 shares.The stock last traded at $244.43 and had previously closed at $249.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.58 and its 200-day moving average is $239.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

