DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.450-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.52 billion-$11.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.90 billion.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.25.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

