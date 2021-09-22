Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.61

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 76244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Montage Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

