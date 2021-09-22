CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 262249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$368.11 million and a PE ratio of 10.29.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Insiders have sold 67,396 shares of company stock valued at $127,978 over the last three months.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

