Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.84. 24,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,626,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

GRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

The company has a market cap of $583.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.