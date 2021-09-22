A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) COO Brian Aquilino Sells 1,000 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.43.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
