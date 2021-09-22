Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Declares $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Sempra Energy has raised its dividend payment by 27.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a payout ratio of 52.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Shares of SRE opened at $130.47 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

