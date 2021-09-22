Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MOTNF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Get Powertap Hydrogen Capital alerts:

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a holding company, which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. It operates in Early Equity and/or Debt positions segment. The company was founded on May 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.