Phore Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,993.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $3,993.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014139 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009437 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.40 or 0.00594276 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,008,717 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

