Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.84

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share by the retailer on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.83. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HOME stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Wednesday. Home REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 99 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 117.99 ($1.54). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.37.

Home REIT Company Profile

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company's segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company's customers.

