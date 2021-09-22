Analysts Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Post -$0.77 EPS

Analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.74). Cytokinetics posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,440%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $145,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,581 shares of company stock worth $985,416 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $13,938,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,282,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,616,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

